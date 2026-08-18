Why Yasho Industries’ ₹150 Cr Deal Could Change Its Growth Story

Yasho Industries signed a 15-year supply agreement expected to generate about ₹150 crore in annual revenue
As part of the deal, the multinational is also advancing funds for a dedicated facility, reducing Yasho's upfront funding burden
The key test will be execution, with commercial supplies expected around Q4 FY27
After years of heavy capital expenditure and pressure on profitability, Yasho Industries may be approaching an important turning point. The specialty chemicals maker's 15-year supply agreement with a global multinational, signed in November 2025, could become a key part of that shift.
The contract is expected to generate around ₹150 crore in annual revenue once fully ramped up, but its significance extends beyond the size of the order, as per a report by The Indian Express.
The multinational has also agreed to provide advances towards setting up a dedicated production facility at Yasho Industries' Pakhajan plant in Gujarat. This gives the company both long-term demand visibility and support for the capital required to create the new capacity.
The deal comes as Yasho is beginning to see the benefits of investments made over the past few years. With capacity utilisation improving and operating leverage emerging, the central question is whether the company can convert its expanded manufacturing base into sustained earnings growth.
What Exactly Is Yasho's 15-Year Deal?
In November 2025, Yasho Industries signed a 15-year Long-Term Supply Agreement with a global multinational customer for a key lubricant additive.
Advertisement
Yasho manufactures specialty chemicals used across several industries, including antioxidant and additive molecules for lubricants, rubber chemicals, food antioxidants, and aroma chemicals.
The company manufactures around 150 products, serves more than 2,000 customers across over 50 countries and generates nearly two-thirds of its revenue from exports, the report said.
Commercial supplies under the agreement are expected to begin around Q4 FY27.
Why Is ₹150 Cr Revenue Important?
The agreement is expected to generate approximately ₹150 crore in annual revenue once production is fully ramped up.
Advertisement
The contribution could be meaningful relative to Yasho's current scale. The company reported revenue of ₹817 crore in FY26 and has guided for revenue of around ₹1,600 crore by FY28, as per the Express report.
If the project is executed as planned, the contract could account for a significant portion of the company's targeted expansion over the next two years.
More importantly, the revenue is backed by a long-term supply arrangement rather than a one-off order, potentially providing greater visibility into future demand.
New Facility Is Funded Under Agreement
The structure of the agreement makes it different from a typical supply contract. Rather than simply committing to purchase the product, the multinational has agreed to provide advances towards the construction of a dedicated production facility at Yasho's Pakhajan plant.
By the end of Q1 FY27, Yasho had received ₹98.12 crore as an advance, while equipment delivery was expected to be completed by Q3 FY27, as per the Express.
This could reduce the company's upfront funding requirement for the project. It also means Yasho is creating the capacity against an identified demand opportunity instead of building a facility first and subsequently seeking customers.
Why Pakhajan Matters
Pakhajan has been at the centre of Yasho's investment cycle. Between FY22 and FY25, the company made substantial investments to expand its manufacturing footprint.
Those investments initially weighed on reported earnings. Depreciation, interest costs and other fixed expenses increased as the asset base expanded, while new capacity took time to reach higher utilisation levels.
By FY26, management indicated that the Pakhajan plant was operating at around 60% utilisation. The challenge has now shifted from building capacity to ensuring that the additional assets generate sufficient production and revenue, the report said.
From Heavy Capex To Capacity Utilisation
The first signs of operating leverage were visible in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations rose 54.9% year-on-year to ₹307.7 crore, while EBITDA jumped 127.6% to ₹74.4 crore, according to the Express report.
EBITDA margin expanded to 24.2% from 16.5% a year earlier, while profit after tax rose to ₹36 crore, exceeding the ₹21 crore reported for the entire FY26.
Management has cautioned, however, that the Q1 margin should not be treated as the new normal, guiding for EBITDA margins of around 19-20% over the medium term.
The next driver will be capacity utilisation. Management has guided for utilisation to rise from around 60% in FY26 to approximately 75% in FY27, with a longer-term target of 85-90%.
Can Contract Improve Earnings Visibility?
The long-term agreement could address two of the biggest risks associated with manufacturing expansion: uncertainty over demand and the funding burden of creating new capacity.
The committed customer provides a clearer route to monetising the dedicated facility, while the advance payments could ease the capital burden on Yasho. If utilisation continues to improve across the wider Pakhajan plant, the company could also benefit from greater absorption of fixed costs.
There are, nevertheless, risks to watch. The Indian Express highlighted potential delays in equipment installation, customer approvals and production ramp-up, along with customer concentration and working capital requirements.
The stock has already reflected substantial investor optimism. Yasho Industries' stock touched a 52-week high at ₹4,994 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 18 and closed 12.69% higher at ₹4,915.80, while posting an increase of ₹553.50 from its previous close.
The stock has risen sharply from its 52-week low of ₹1,130 on January 9, 2026. And it has surged 243.78% since January 1, gaining ₹3,485.90 per share.
Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, attributes the rally in stock price on the back of stellar quarterly results.
"The company posted record high quarterly sales of ₹308 crore coupled with 720 bps YoY EBITDA margin expansion at 24.2%. Expansion of margin is due to higher Capacity Utilisation percentage/ Operating Leverage, improved product mix and increased customer offtake," he said.
"The company has shown confidence in sustaining the expanded margins and has guided for 30-40% annual revenue growth in the medium term," Agrawal added.