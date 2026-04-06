Bank Of Maharashtra Logs 22 Pc Loan Growth In Q4

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday said it has registered a total credit growth of 22% to ₹2.92 lakh crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2026.
The outstanding credit was ₹2.40 lakh crore at the end of the January-March quarter of previous fiscal, BoM said in a regulatory filing.
The total credit also includes ₹1.12 lakh crore corporate credit while RAM advances of ₹1.79 lakh crore during the quarter, it said.
The Pune-headquartered public sector lender reported a 14% increase in total deposits to ₹3.50 lakh crore in the reporting quarter against ₹3.07 lakh crore at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.
As a result, the total business (total credit and deposits) of the bank registered an increase of 18% to ₹6.42 lakh crore compared with ₹5.46 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2025.
During the latest quarter, it said, the Current Accounts and Savings Accounts (CASA) ratio rose by 13% to ₹1.84 lakh crore against ₹1.63 lakh crore in the same period of the preceding financial year.
In percentage terms, low cost CASA deposits stood at 53% of the total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of FY26.