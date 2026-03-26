Govt Confirms Stable Fuel Supply – Petrol, Diesel & LPG Available Without Shortage

India’s crude and LPG supplies are secure, with all fuel outlets operating normally, the ministry said
Despite Strait of Hormuz tensions, India receives crude from 40+ suppliers, refineries exceed capacity, stocks secured
India’s strategic reserves provide stability, holding 74 days capacity and 60 days of stock for citizens
India’s crude oil and LPG supply situation is fully secure, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on March 26. The ministry emphasised that all retail fuel outlets have enough supplies and there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG anywhere in the country.
“All retail fuel outlets are open and dispensing fuel without interruption. Not a single outlet has been asked to ration supply,” the ministry said, dismissing reports of panic buying. Isolated instances at some pumps were quickly managed and depots operated overnight to maintain supply.
Even with tensions at the Strait of Hormuz, crude is reaching India smoothly from over 40 suppliers. Refineries are running above full capacity and stocks for the next two months are already secured. Any short-term rush from panic buying was quickly managed, with depots working through the night to maintain steady deliveries, the ministry added.
India’s strategic reserves further support supply stability. Total reserve capacity stands at 74 days, with around 60 days of actual stock cover, including crude, refined products and dedicated storage caverns. Officials said this ensures nearly two months of steady supply for every citizen.
LPG Supply Steady
Domestic LPG production has been boosted to cover over 60% of the nation’s daily requirement of 80,000 metric tonnes. “This has reduced the net import requirement to around 30,000 metric tonnes per day,” the government said.
In addition, 800,000 metric tonnes of LPG are on the way from the US, Russia, Australia and other countries, arriving at India’s 22 import terminals. This combination of domestic production with imports keeps household fuel supply uninterrupted across the country.
Cylinder deliveries have stabilised at about 50 lakh per day after a temporary surge caused by panic buying. Commercial cylinder allocations have been increased to 50% in coordination with state governments to prevent hoarding or black marketing.
Cleaner Fuel Push
The government is promoting Piped Natural Gas (PNG) as a cleaner, safer and more affordable option for households. India now meets nearly half of its domestic gas requirements through local production.
City gas distribution has expanded from 57 areas in 2014 to more than 300, while PNG connections have risen from 25 lakh to over 1.5 crore. Officials said the growth reflects a long-term energy strategy, not a response to LPG shortages.
Authorities have cautioned against false social media posts showing queues or claiming fuel rationing. The ministry urged citizens to follow official updates and warned that spreading misinformation about essential supplies is an offence.
High refinery utilisation, increased LPG production, strategic reserves and ongoing imports mean India’s energy supply remains stable. Petrol, diesel, and LPG will remain available without disruption in the coming months.