Lionel Messi Retires From International Football: Inside His $1.1 Bn Fortune

Messi has retired from international football after a legendary Argentina career.
Forbes estimates the football star’s net worth at around $1.1 billion.
His wealth comes from football contracts, endorsements, property and business ventures.
Lionel Messi retired from international football on August 31, 2026, bringing an end to one of the most successful careers in Argentina football. The decision followed Argentina’s defeat in the World Cup final and the recent death of his father. Messi, however, continues to play club football for Inter Miami.
His success on the pitch has also made him one of the wealthiest footballers in the world. Forbes estimates Messi’s net worth at around $1.1 billion. According to Forbes, he has earned about $1.8 billion over his career from football and commercial activities, before taxes and agents’ fees.
How Messi Built His Football Fortune
Barcelona was the starting point for much of Messi’s financial success. His 2017 contract with the Spanish club reportedly included a huge annual package and performance-linked bonuses. He later earned substantial wages during his time with Paris Saint-Germain.
His move to Inter Miami brought a different financial model. Forbes has reported that his deal includes salary, revenue-sharing opportunities and future rights. Club owner Jorge Mas has put the value of Messi’s annual package at around $70 million to $80 million.
The Inter Miami deal could also provide Messi with an equity stake in the club after his playing career, according to Forbes. This gives the Argentine star a potential source of wealth beyond his regular football income.
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Endorsements, Property Add To Wealth
Commercial deals are another major part of Messi’s fortune. Forbes estimates that endorsements and businesses have generated more than $600 million for him. His long-term partnership with Adidas is reportedly worth around $25 million a year.
Messi has also worked with brands including Pepsi, Gatorade, Mastercard and Budweiser. Mint reported in December 2025 that sponsored posts on his Instagram account could earn him around $2.7 million each, although such estimates can vary.
Property and hospitality investments add another layer to his wealth. His real estate holdings are estimated at more than $200 million, with properties linked to Barcelona, Miami and Rosario. Messi has also invested in the MiM Hotels hospitality business.
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His wealth could continue to grow through Inter Miami equity, business investments and commercial opportunities even after his international retirement. However, net-worth figures are estimates and should not be treated as publicly verified cash holdings.