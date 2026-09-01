Anthropic Bets $35 Bn On AI Computing With Nvidia-Backed Lambda

Anthropic has signed a $35 billion cloud-computing deal with Nvidia-backed Lambda.
The project involves a 350-megawatt data centre being developed in Texas.
The deal comes as Anthropic rapidly expands computing capacity for its AI products.
Anthropic has signed a cloud-computing deal worth $35 billion with Lambda, a cloud provider backed by Nvidia, for a data centre in Texas, according to a Reuters report. The project is being developed in Nueces County and will have about 350 megawatts of capacity.
The deal highlights the growing demand for computing infrastructure as technology companies expand their artificial intelligence (AI) services. Companies are committing hundreds of billions of dollars to data centres equipped with advanced chips from Nvidia and other chipmakers.
Anthropic Expands AI Computing Capacity
Anthropic has been increasing its computing capacity as it expects demand for products such as Claude Code, its AI coding tool, to rise. The company is also preparing for an initial public offering.
Last week, Anthropic said it would spend $45 billion to rent AI cloud-computing capacity from Nscale’s data centre campus in West Virginia. The latest Lambda agreement will add Nvidia-powered capacity for Anthropic’s Claude AI services, according to the Reuters report.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the Lambda deal, while Reuters said its source confirmed the agreement. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the details had not been made public.
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Nvidia, Hut 8 Ties Add To Data Centre Push
The Texas project is being developed by Hut 8, a company that shifted from cryptocurrency mining to AI data centres. Nvidia itself would hold the lease on the data centre, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Hut 8 had said in July that it signed a 15-year lease with an “investment-grade customer” for a project with a base-term contract value of $19.6 billion. The Financial Times later reported that Nvidia was the tenant for Hut 8’s 1-gigawatt Beacon Point campus.
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The latest deal comes as AI companies race to secure data centre capacity and advanced chips. Anthropic’s spending commitments show how quickly the infrastructure requirements of generative AI are growing as companies compete to expand their AI offerings.