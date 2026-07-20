Argentina Lost the Final, But Messi Still Won on Net Worth

Spain secured their second FIFA World Cup title by defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time.
Heartbroken Argentine captain Lionel Messi left the pitch in tears at MetLife Stadium in what is expected to be his final World Cup appearance.
US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino led the post-match medal presentation ceremony.
The Argentine captain, Lionel Messi, left the pitch in tears after collecting his runner-up medal on Sunday. Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win their second World Cup crown, ending Argentina's title defence.
US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino led the medal presentation. Leaders from fellow co-hosts Canada and Mexico also attended the final to present the trophy.
Two decades after his tournament debut, the 39-year-old baller could not summon another miracle. Most of the 80,663 fans at MetLife Stadium hoped to see their hero lift the trophy once more. Spain celebrated their second world title instead.
Ghosts of MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium holds painful memories for the forward. Ten years ago, in June 2016, Messi announced his international retirement at this venue, a decision he later reversed, after a penalty shootout loss to Chile in the Copa America Centenario.
Argentina had dominated that 2016 tournament, winning five matches and scoring 18 goals before reaching the final. A goalless draw led to penalties, where Messi missed his spot-kick to seal the defeat.
Club glory did not translate to international trophies. By 2016, Messi secured four Champions League titles with Barcelona and five Ballon d'Or accolades. Yet his national team stumbled, losing the 2007 Copa America final to Brazil before consecutive quarter-final exits at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.
Uruguay knocked Argentina out of the 2011 Copa America quarter-finals on Argentine soil. Three years later, Germany defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time during the 2014 World Cup final at Maracana Stadium. Chile then defeated them on penalties in the 2015 Copa America final.
A Billionaire's Final Chase
Messi turned 39 on June 24. The veteran forward matched the tournament record by playing in his sixth FIFA World Cup. His campaign coincided with Argentina's bid for a fourth global title and a second consecutive trophy following their 2022 victory.
The forward remains incredibly wealthy off the pitch. Forbes reported his net worth at $1.1bn, joining Cristiano Ronaldo on the exclusive list of billionaire athletes. On the pitch, Messi entered the tournament needing four goals to surpass Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals.
His commercial appeal remains unmatched globally. He features in a massive Adidas campaign with Bad Bunny and Timothée Chalamet and a Michelob Ultra promotion alongside Christian Pulisic and Billy Bob Thornton. Home improvement retailer Lowe's is currently selling a 10-foot inflatable of the player for $99 as part of its official merchandise.