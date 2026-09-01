Astrazeneca Seals Licence Agreement With Dizal Pharma For Lung Cancer Drug Zegfrovy

AstraZeneca on Tuesday said it has completed a licence agreement with Dizal Pharmaceutical for Zegfrovy (sunvozertinib), an oral treatment for a specific type of lung cancer.
Under the agreement, AstraZeneca has acquired worldwide rights to develop and commercialise Zegfrovy.
The company will make an upfront payment of $600 million to Dizal, with additional payments of up to $900 million upon the achievement of specific development, regulatory and sales-related milestones. Dizal will also receive tiered royalties on global sales.
Zegfrovy is an oral Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) inhibitor targeting Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations. Currently, patients with this specific mutation face a low five-year survival rate of approximately 8%, highlighting a significant unmet medical need.
The drug is already approved in the US and China for second-line treatment.
AstraZeneca expects to launch the medicine in the US during the fourth quarter of 2026 for this indication.
Furthermore, a supplemental New Drug Application for Zegfrovy as a first-line treatment has been accepted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and China's Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE). Both regulators have granted the drug Breakthrough Therapy Designation for this setting.
AstraZeneca stated that the transaction does not impact its financial guidance for 2026.