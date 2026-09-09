CM Yadav Invites UAE Businesses To Invest In Energy, Logistics, Urban Infra In MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday pitched the state as an ideal investment destination and invited UAE business leaders to invest in its energy, logistics and urban infrastructure sectors, citing its central location and connectivity.
Speaking at the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Congress-2026 in Dubai, Yadav highlighted the state's skilled workforce, abundant power supply, and seamless transport.
"The state has immense investment potential in the fields of energy, infrastructure, logistics, and urban development as it is located in the centre of the country and has easy road, rail, and air connectivity to all parts of the country," he said.
The chief minister held one-on-one meetings with leading investors and entrepreneurs from the UAE on the third day of the conclave, an official release stated.
He said that due to excellent industrial infrastructure, adequate energy, and skilled manpower, Madhya Pradesh is a state full of possibilities for industrial development.
The chief minister also invited representatives of industry groups to the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2027 to be held next year, the release stated.
The chief minister also paid a courtesy call on Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Expo Centre, it said.
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They discussed the potential for deepening bilateral trade relations between Madhya Pradesh and Sharjah and investment opportunities.
Yadav invited Owais to participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS-2027) to be held next year. He also proposed the establishment of a Madhya Pradesh-Sharjah Business Forum to organise sector-specific B2B meetings, the release said.
Leading companies from Sharjah were invited to invest capital in the state's food parks, cold chains, logistics, textiles, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and tourism projects, it said.
Sharjah-India trade relations are supported by the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and CEPA.
The Chamber has organised trade missions and business forums in India, including Mumbai, covering manufacturing, textiles, jewellery, SMEs, technology, energy, logistics, food industries, tourism, and real estate, it said.
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Owais has been Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Expo Centre Sharjah since May 2014.
He is also Vice Chairman of the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry.