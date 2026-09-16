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Rupee Loses 7 Paise To Settle At 95.95 Against US Dollar

Forex traders said the rupee's slide was capped by positive domestic equity markets, even as crude oil prices remained elevated amid escalating US-Iran conflict.

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Rupee Loses 7 Paise To Settle At 95.95 Against US Dollar Photo: Image by Free Pik

The rupee stayed weak for the seventh consecutive session, declining 7 paise to 95.95 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a strong greenback overseas and foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said the rupee's slide was capped by positive domestic equity markets, even as crude oil prices remained elevated amid escalating US-Iran conflict.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.89 and moved in the range of 95.85 to 95.98 against the greenback. The unit finally settled 7 paise lower at 95.95 (provisional) against the American currency.

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The local unit ended 34 paise lower at 95.88 against the American currency on Tuesday, after weakening by 113 paise, or more than 1%, in the preceding five sessions since the closing level of 94.43 on September 4.

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Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the local currency declined on a positive dollar ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision.

"Elevated crude oil prices and rising US Treasury yields also pressurised the rupee. Rising crude oil prices have led to higher demand for dollars by importers. However, positive domestic markets cushioned the downside," Choudhary said, adding that "USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹95.75 to ₹96.20".

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.04% higher at 99.38.

The dollar gained strength amid market expectations of a hike in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve, which will announce its monetary policy decision later in the day.

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Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 1.14% but remained elevated at $107.51 per barrel in futures trade.

According to analysts, oil prices surged as the West Asia conflict flared up after attacks from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen against Saudi Arabia's shipping and infrastructure. Traders fear the escalating conflict could disrupt Saudi oil exports out of the Red Sea.

In domestic equities, Sensex rose 332.63 points, or 0.45%, to settle at 74,336.45, while the Nifty advanced 99.00 points, or 0.43%, to 23,217.60.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,977.86 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

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