Grew Solar Partners US-Based Caelux To Source Solar Glass For 4 GW Module Manufacturing

Home-grown Grew Solar and US-based Caelux Corporation have signed an agreement for the supply of solar glass for the manufacturing of modules in India.
As part of the partnership, Grew Solar said it will source perovskite glass for manufacturing 4,000 megawatts of solar photovoltaics modules using TOPCon technology.
The move is aimed at strengthening the value chain for future requirements, the company said in a statement.
"Grew Solar and Caelux Corporation (Caelux) announce a 4 gigawatt (GW), five-year commercialisation partnership to produce high-power Hybrid-TandemTM solar modules with Caelux's energy-producing glass," the statement said.
The supply is expected to start by 2028, with Caelux starting commercial production of the glasses at the proposed facility in India.
Hybrid-TandemTM solar modules are capable of capturing a significantly wider spectrum of sunlight to convert it into clean energy.
Vinay Thadani, CEO and Director, GREW Solar, said partnering with Caelux enables the company to provide next-generation, high-power modules to the market using its gigawatt-scale manufacturing platform.
Gujarat-based Grew Solar operates a 6.5-GW solar PV module manufacturing facility in Dudu, Rajasthan.
The company is in the process of scaling up module manufacturing capacity to 11 GW, besides setting up an 8-GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh, along with ingot and wafer lines of similar capabilities.