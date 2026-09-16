DRI Busts Methamphetamine Smuggling Racket With Biggest Seizure Of Over 231 Kg In NE Region

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a major drug smuggling syndicate in the North-East and seized more than 231 kg methamphetamine tablets – one of the biggest seizures of the drug in the region, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The market value of the contraband runs into several hundred crore rupees, the ministry said, adding that four trucks were intercepted and three persons have been arrested.
"The intelligence-led operation involved coordinated surveillance and simultaneous interception at multiple locations, leading to the seizure of a large consignment of methamphetamine," it said.
Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted four trucks at multiple locations in Assam and Tripura on September 15, which were suspected to be transporting large consignments of methamphetamine tablets.
In the first operation, one of the suspected trucks was identified and intercepted at Ramnathpur, Assam, approximately 100 km from Silchar, with the assistance of 38 Battalion, Assam Rifles. Thereafter, the second suspected truck carrying a similar consignment was located in the vicinity. However, neither the driver nor the handyman was present with the vehicle.
Rummaging of the first truck resulted in the recovery of 275 packets, weighing 55 kg in total, containing pinkish-orangish tablets, suspected to be methamphetamine tablets, concealed in the roof of the driver's cabin. Detailed rummaging of the second truck resulted in the recovery of 271 packets of similarly coloured tablets, weighing 54.2 kg, also concealed in the roof of the driver's cabin.
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A total of 109.2 kg of suspected methamphetamine tablets were recovered and seized along with two vehicles under the provisions of the NDPS Act and one person was arrested.
Simultaneously, as part of the same intelligence-led operation, another targeted goods carrier carrying a declared load of cement was identified while proceeding from Khowai towards Agartala and intercepted at Teliamura, approximately 45 km from Agartala, with the assistance of 28 Battalion, Assam Rifles.
Detailed examination resulted in the recovery of 295 plastic packets, containing 72.6 kg pinkish-orangish tablets suspected to be methamphetamine, concealed in the roof of the driver’s cabin. The contraband and vehicle were seized and the driver was arrested.
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Interception of another truck belonging to the same syndicate near Panisagar, Tripura, led to the recovery of 50 kg suspected methamphetamine tablets concealed in the vehicle. The contraband and vehicle were seized and the driver was arrested.
"The coordinated action of DRI resulted in the seizure of a total of 231.8 kg of suspected methamphetamine tablets, and the arrest of three persons. All four trucks used for transportation of the contraband have also been seized," the ministry said.