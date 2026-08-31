CM Bhupendra Patel Invites Domestic, Global Investors To Invest In Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday invited entrepreneurs, business leaders, domestic and global investors to invest in Gujarat as it holds huge opportunities in areas such as manufacturing, new technologies and green energy.
Addressing the curtain-raiser for the 11th Vibrant Gujarat summit, he said the state provides stable policy, talented youth, effective governance, scale and transparency.
The three-day summit will begin on January 10, 2027.
"Today, I invite domestic and global investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders to come to Gujarat. Please come and participate in the development of the state and invest in new technologies. Set up new manufacturing capacities, and explore opportunities in green growth," Patel said.
The state, he said, has emerged as a global investment destination.
Gujarat has attracted $74.6 billion during January 2000 and March 2026.
Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seven-point reform framework, 'Sapta Dhara', he said Gujarat is ready to contribute in all these frameworks to make the country a developed nation by 2047.
The 'Sapta Dhara' reform framework aims at accelerating India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, with a focus on manufacturing, agro-food production and food processing, technology and innovation, logistics, defence, green and blue economy, and soft power.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Harsh Sanghavi said the state will work as a partner with the investors.
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He said that out of 12 approved semiconductor plants in the country, six are coming up in the state and three have already started production.
"I invite industry to come and invest in Gujarat," he said, adding that investments in the state are safe and secure.