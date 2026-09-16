Power Minister Meets US, Canada Delegations; Discusses Collaborations In Clean Energy, Emerging Tech

India and the US will look for collaborations in the areas of clean energy, infrastructure, and emerging technologies, an official statement said on Wednesday.
The country will also explore cooperation with Canada in the field of energy efficiency, low emission technologies, and offshore exploration.
The discussions were part of meetings held between Union Minister Manohar Lal and delegations of the US and Canada on the sidelines of the G20 Energy Abundance Working Group meetings in Houston.
"He delivered interventions under Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 and held bilateral discussions with senior leaders from the United States and Canada on strengthening energy cooperation," the power ministry said.
During a bi-lateral meeting on Tuesday, Lal met Chris Wright, Secretary, US Department of Energy, and discussed India's power infrastructure plans for AI, high-performance computing, and data centres, along with India's nuclear expansion roadmap.
Both sides reaffirmed priorities for collaboration under the US-India Energy Security Partnership, focusing on clean energy, resilient infrastructure, and emerging technologies.
Lal also met Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Canada, to explore cooperation in energy efficiency, low-emission technologies, and offshore exploration under the Indian government's Samundra Manthan scheme.
The minister encouraged Canadian companies to participate in India's expanding exploration & production sector and deepen engagement in emerging energy technologies.
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Speaking at the event, Lal highlighted India's progress in the energy space, noting achievements such as 552 GW of installed capacity, a non-fossil share exceeding 50%, and major advances in solar, storage, nuclear, and clean cooking access.
He emphasised that India will continue to pursue a balanced, future-ready energy strategy while deepening international partnerships to ensure secure, sustainable, and affordable energy for its citizens and contribute meaningfully to global energy stability.