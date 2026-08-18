Keralam CM Reviews Operational Preparedness At Vizhinjam Port

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday reviewed the operational preparedness at Vizhinjam Seaport, which is all set to commence EXIM operations.
Satheesan shared photos, on X, of his visit to the port in the morning along with state Minister for Industries, Information Technology, and Commerce P K Kunhalikutty and Congress MLA M Vincent.
He also said in the X post that with the commencement of the export-import (EXIM) operations, the port is "set to be a game changer in global shipping".
"Attended and reviewed operations at Vizhinjam International Seaport today alongside P K Kunjalikutty (Minister for Industries, Information Technology, and Commerce), including a visit to the Vehicle Traffic Management System office. As full land-based Ex-Im cargo operations begin, we evaluated operational readiness for this project that is set to be a game changer in global shipping," he said on X.
Alongside beginning the EXIM operations, the Keralam government will also launch Mission Samudra, a port-led industrial and logistics development scheme.
The move towards full export-import operations at Vizhinjam follows the successful completion of a trial run involving the port's first export container, which was shipped to Valencia in Spain.
The deep-water port has been developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's largest port developer and part of the Adani Group, under a public-private partnership model at an estimated cost of ₹8,867 crore.
The port was dedicated to the nation in May 2025 and had received commercial commissioning certificate in December 2024.