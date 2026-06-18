As Govt Tightens Satcom Rules, Reliance Jio Bets on Homegrown LEO Network

A First for an Indian Entity

This would mark the first time an Indian company is seeking to enter the LEO segment. The space is currently dominated by Elon Musk-owned Starlink, which operates around 10,000 satellites in orbit. Jeff Bezos-owned Amazon's Project Kuiper is in the process of deploying about 3,200 satellites, with over 300 already in orbit. Eutelsat OneWeb, in which Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Group is the second-largest stakeholder after the French government, has around 654 satellites in space. Jio also operates a joint venture with Luxembourg-based SES, which has satellites in geostationary and medium Earth orbit but not in LEO.