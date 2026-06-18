As Govt Tightens Satcom Rules, Reliance Jio Bets on Homegrown LEO Network

Reliance Jio is planning to build and launch its own low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation of 1,600 to 1,650 satellites at an altitude of around 650 kilometres over the next two to three years. The constellation is intended to offer broadband and direct-to-device services, the Economic Times reported.
The Mukesh Ambani-led company has submitted a proposal to space regulator Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), which is evaluating the configuration and technical architecture of the plan, the report said. The satellite unit will be housed under Jio Platforms, alongside the company's other digital assets.
A First for an Indian Entity
This would mark the first time an Indian company is seeking to enter the LEO segment. The space is currently dominated by Elon Musk-owned Starlink, which operates around 10,000 satellites in orbit. Jeff Bezos-owned Amazon's Project Kuiper is in the process of deploying about 3,200 satellites, with over 300 already in orbit. Eutelsat OneWeb, in which Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Group is the second-largest stakeholder after the French government, has around 654 satellites in space. Jio also operates a joint venture with Luxembourg-based SES, which has satellites in geostationary and medium Earth orbit but not in LEO.
The report cited experts who said the estimated that setting up the kind of constellation being planned by Jio would require investment of $10 to $15 billion, equivalent to roughly ₹95,000 crore to ₹1,41,500 crore, and could potentially generate a few terabits of capacity depending on the satellites used.
The government is looking to support Jio with International Telecommunication Union (ITU) filings for securing orbital slots, an official told the publication, adding that support would also be extended to other Indian entities seeking to enter the segment.
Security Scrutiny of Foreign Satcom Players
Jio's satellite push comes as the government is examining security risks linked to satellite communication services. The government is assessing concerns over "signal spillage" in border areas before granting final approvals to foreign satellite operators, including Starlink, Eutelsat-OneWeb, and SES, according to reports. Signal spillage refers to radio signals extending beyond their intended coverage areas, which security agencies say could pose risks around border security, spectrum interference, or unauthorised access to communications networks.
A Group of Secretaries has reportedly been formed to review the issue. Reports have also indicated that security agencies effectively held back Starlink's remaining regulatory clearances despite the company having secured key approvals, with concerns linked to questions over government control of foreign operators during geopolitical conflicts, and reports of Starlink terminals having operated in Iran without a local licence.
The development comes ahead of a likely milestone for Jio Infocomm. According to the Financial Times, the company may be days away from filing draft papers for a $4 billion initial public offering, which is expected to rank among the largest public offerings in India's history. The filing could come just ahead of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's annual address to shareholders at the company's AGM on June 19.