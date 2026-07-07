Info Edge Shares Surge 13% After Strong Q1 Billings Growth

Info Edge shares surged 13.35 per cent to Rs 1,162.55 during Tuesday's trading session following strong Q1 FY27 operational results.
Standalone billings for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, rose 14.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 737 crore from Rs 644.2 crore.
Info Edge announced the full acquisition of Coding Ninjas operator Sunrise Mentors for approximately Rs 39.91 crore.
Shares of Info Edge (India) surged 13.35 per cent to Rs 1,162.55 during Tuesday's trading session after the company reported a strong operational performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The rally reflects investor optimism over healthy operational performance and sustained demand across the core digital platforms of the company.
Standalone billings for Q1 FY27 rose 14.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 737 crore. The figure increased from the Rs 644.2 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.
Core Business Verticals
The flagship Recruitment Solutions business remained the primary growth driver. Segment billings rose to Rs 552.7 crore from Rs 470.3 crore in Q1 FY26.
The 99acres real estate platform maintained its upward trajectory. Billings increased to Rs 110.1 crore from Rs 94.4 crore in the same period last year.
The Jeevansathi business reported steady improvement. Billings climbed to Rs 39.6 crore from Rs 34.7 crore year-on-year. The Shiksha segment recorded lower billings of Rs 34.6 crore, dropping from Rs 44.8 crore in the previous year's quarter.
Strategic Edtech Acquisition
In an exchange filing dated Monday, Info Edge announced the acquisition of the remaining stake in Sunrise Mentors, the entity operating Coding Ninjas, from its founders.
The transaction involves purchasing 74,741 equity shares at Rs 5,340.23 per share. This deal requires a total consideration of around Rs 39.91 crore.
Coding Ninjas will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Info Edge, held directly and through its subsidiary Startup Investments (Holding), following the purchase. The company informed exchanges it plans to commit an additional Rs 180 crore to its startup investment fund.
Market Valuation Metrics
Info Edge shares touched an intraday high of Rs 1,144.50 on the National Stock Exchange. The stock records a 52-week high of Rs 1,489.
The current market capitalisation of the company stands at approximately Rs 67,630 crore.
The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 45.85. The company maintains a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.64.