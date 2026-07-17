Reliance Industries shares end nearly 3 pc higher ahead of earnings announcement

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd climbed nearly 3% on Friday ahead of the company's June quarter earnings announcement, adding ₹45,334 crore to its market valuation.
The blue-chip stock edged higher by 2.59% to settle at ₹1,326.50 on the BSE. During the day, it surged 2.85% to ₹1,329.95.
On the NSE, the stock climbed 2.36% to end at ₹1,327.20.
The company's market valuation surged ₹45,334.01 crore to ₹17,95,091.26 crore.
The rally in the stock was instrumental in driving the equity markets higher.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 964.58 points, or 1.25%, to settle at 78,151.45. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 261.55 points, or 1.09%, to end at 24,334.30.
In volume terms, 8.49 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and 183.02 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.
Meanwhile, the promoter group of Reliance Industries increased its shareholding by nearly 0.5 percentage points during the June quarter through market purchases, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the country's most valuable company.
Regulatory shareholding data showed the promoter and promoter group raised their stake to 50.48% at the end of the June quarter from about 50% three months earlier.