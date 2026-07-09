Sensex Ends 238 Points Higher, Nifty Near 24,000 As Profit Booking Caps Rally

"Indian equity markets staged a moderate rebound, aided by supportive global cues, though investors remained watchful of the geopolitical developments that had triggered the last trading day's sell-off. The recovery was led by mid- and small-cap stocks, with realty and PSU banks bouncing back strongly after their recent correction. Domestically, sentiment remains relatively resilient, underpinned by an improved outlook for H2, a recovery in rainfall conditions, and better valuation levels. That said, the latest US Fed minutes flagged renewed inflation concerns, which could weigh on the performance of the global market," he said.