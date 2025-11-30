Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Gears Up Preparedness for Cyclone Ditwah; IMD Issues Red Alert in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

Red Alert in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwards at seven kmph, posing a severe threat to northern regions of Tamil Nadu, the Union Territory of Puducherry, and the southern coastal region of Andhra Pradesh. Districts including Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet are likely to witness heavy rainfall. The IMD continues to advise residents to remain indoors, avoid coastal areas, and follow local administration instructions.