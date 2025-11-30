Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Gears Up Preparedness for Cyclone Ditwah; IMD Issues Red Alert in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed cyclone preparedness with Southern Railway officials, stressing helplines, passenger assistance, and activation of War Rooms.
IMD issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Ditwah moves northwards.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar offering support for nearly 300 stranded Indians in Colombo.
Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, reviewed preparedness measures with the General Manager and teams of Southern Railway to ensure minimum disruption to rail services and safeguard passengers and coastal populations, reports said. Vaishnaw emphasised the establishment of dedicated helplines and passenger-assistance desks to support travellers facing uncertainties due to cancellations or rerouting, according to an Economic Times report.
Vaishnaw reaffirmed the commitment of Indian Railways to public safety and instructed concerned officials to ensure the activation of War Rooms at divisional, zonal, and Railway Board levels to monitor the situation and remain alert for extreme conditions.
Red Alert in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh
On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwards at seven kmph, posing a severe threat to northern regions of Tamil Nadu, the Union Territory of Puducherry, and the southern coastal region of Andhra Pradesh. Districts including Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet are likely to witness heavy rainfall. The IMD continues to advise residents to remain indoors, avoid coastal areas, and follow local administration instructions.
Kerala CM Writes to S. Jaishankar
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar offering all necessary support from the state for Indians stranded at the Colombo airport due to Cyclone Ditwah. In his letter, Vijayan said the cyclone has caused severe disruptions at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, stranding nearly 300 Indian passengers, including many Keralites.
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka said Chetak helicopters carried out rescue operations for people affected by the cyclone in Sri Lanka. Jaishankar added that the helicopters had Sri Lanka Air Force personnel onboard.
“Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant carried out search and rescue sorties in Sri Lanka today, supporting people affected by Cyclone Ditwah. India stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this difficult time, working together to save lives and extend timely relief,” the Embassy said.