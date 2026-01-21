$12 Billion Brookfield-Andhra Pradesh Partnership Advances at Davos

Commenting on the partnership, Lokesh said, "When a global powerhouse like Brookfield Asset Management - with nearly $1 trillion in assets under management - bets big on Andhra Pradesh, it reinforces our confidence and ambition. This partnership is about speed, scale, and sustainability. From clean-energy powered data centres to renewables, storage and green hydrogen, we are moving decisively to build future-ready infrastructure that creates jobs and drives long-term growth." The Andhra Pradesh government reiterated its commitment to policy certainty, fast-track approvals and world-class infrastructure to ensure the timely execution of Brookfield's investments.