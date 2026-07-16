ISRO Blocks Scientist's Resignation After More Than 100 Exit Gaganyaan, Strategic Missions

Minor Figures Yet Significant Outcomes

However, the departures are a small fragment of ISRO's total workforce of more than 14,600, but they have come from precisely the centres carrying the most critical work. URSC, from which roughly 80 have left, had 1,339 employees at the end of the last fiscal year. VSSC, where at least 20 have departed, employed 4,577. The concentration of exits among named project directors and mission scientists is what has drawn the department's intervention.