ISRO Unveils Plans for Chandrayaan-4, Space Station, PM Modi Calls for Space Tech Unicorns

"We are going to have a Chandrayaan-4 mission. We are going to have a Venus Orbiter Mission. We are going to have a space station called BAS (Bharatiya Antriksh Station) by 2035, and the first module will be lifted off by 2028. The Prime Minister has given approval for an NGL (Next Generation Launcher). By 2040, India will land on the moon and we are going to bring back safely. Thereby by 2040, the Indian Space Program will be at par with any other space program of the world," said ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan.