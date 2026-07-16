Sensex Ends Flat, Nifty Slips As Profit Booking Erases Early Gains

The Sensex ended 1.44 points higher at 77,186.87, while the Nifty 50 slipped 5.75 points, or 0.02%, to close at 24,072.75. The benchmark indices gave up most of their intraday gains, with the Sensex falling nearly 300 points from the day's high and the Nifty slipping below the 24,100 mark.