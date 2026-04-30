Pentagon Says Iran War Cost $25Bn But Analysts Are Not Convinced—Here's Why

The Missile Defence Bill

Iran launched more than 1,850 ballistic missiles at targets across the region during the conflict. Standard missile defence doctrine calls for at least two interceptors to be fired at each incoming target, implying the use of approximately 4,000 interceptors in total. Whilst the PAC-3 system is the primary ballistic missile defence asset in the region, the majority of intercepts would have been carried out by Gulf partner nations — a cost that does not appear in American accounting but carries its own strategic and financial weight.