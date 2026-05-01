India’s EV Market Races Ahead, Sales Up Nearly 70% in Jan-Apr

EV sales rise 69.5% YoY to 79,063 units in Jan–April
April demand remains steady despite fewer selling days
Tata Motors leads, while M&M records fastest growth
India’s electric passenger vehicle market has carried forward its strong momentum into April, indicating that demand is stabilising rather than cooling off after the financial year-end spike.
According to Vahan retail data cited in a Business Standard report, EV sales rose 69.5% year-on-year (YoY) to 79,063 units during January–April 2026. Monthly volumes remained elevated, with sales at around 23,097 units in March and only slightly lower at 22,677 units in April.
While March typically sees a surge due to discounts and year-end buying, April’s performance suggests that demand is holding steady. Despite having fewer selling days—around 26 to 28 compared to higher effective days in earlier months—consumer interest in EVs has remained intact.
Tata Leads, M&M Grows Fastest
Among automakers, Tata Motors continued to dominate the EV segment, with cumulative sales of 31,604 units in the first four months of 2026, marking a 65.2% increase YoY. The company maintained consistent monthly volumes, staying above 8,500 units through March and April.
Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the fastest-growing major player, with sales jumping 170.4% YoY to 18,153 units during the same period. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki scaled up from a low base, crossing 1,200 units in April.
MG Motor India held its position as the second-largest player with 19,036 units, though its growth of 18.9% lagged the broader market. Other players showed mixed trends, with Hyundai seeing a decline in volumes, while Kia and BYD posted modest gains.
Consumer Shift Drives Growth
Industry experts point to a deeper shift in consumer behaviour as a key factor behind the sustained growth. “The steady rise in EV sales points to a structural shift in consumer preference, anchored in growing practicality,” said Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer at TMPV, as quoted in the Business Standard report.
He added that rising enquiries and bookings reflect increasing consumer confidence, with EVs now seen as practical, feature-rich options offering lower running and maintenance costs. As prices move closer to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, demand is becoming more decisive rather than exploratory.
The broader trend also reflects a maturing market. EV sales in FY2026 rose about 84% YoY to nearly 1.99 lakh units, with penetration reaching around 2.6–2.8% of total passenger vehicle sales.