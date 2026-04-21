India, Maldives to Establish Joint Business Council to Boost Trade, Investment

The decision was taken during the first session of the Maldives–India Business Engagement Series held at the Economic Ministry headquarters here, Sun.mv web portal reported. “@HCIMaldives & @MoEDmv launch Maldives–India Business Engagement Series - a new platform to boost trade, investment & private sector ties. First session focused on setting up Maldives–India Business Council. 60 years of diplomatic ties, growing stronger,” the High Commission of India in the Maldives posted on X.