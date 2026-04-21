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India, Maldives to Establish Joint Business Council to Boost Trade, Investment

India and Maldives plan to set up a joint business council to strengthen trade ties and enhance bilateral investment opportunities

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PTI
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India and the Maldives on Monday decided to establish a formal joint business council to boost trade and investment and foster meaningful partnerships.

The decision was taken during the first session of the Maldives–India Business Engagement Series held at the Economic Ministry headquarters here, Sun.mv web portal reported.  “@HCIMaldives & @MoEDmv launch Maldives–India Business Engagement Series - a new platform to boost trade, investment & private sector ties. First session focused on setting up Maldives–India Business Council. 60 years of diplomatic ties, growing stronger,”  the High Commission of India in the Maldives posted on X.

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According to the Maldives’ Ministry of Economic Development, the leaders from the government and the private sector held discussions on strengthening trade and investment ties and fostering meaningful partnerships.

The delegates also discussed advancing a more dynamic, results-oriented economic relationship between the two countries.

“The session concluded with the decision to establish a formal Maldives–India Business Council to further institutionalise dialogue and support sustained private sector engagement,” the ministry posted on X.  The session was attended by Maldives’ Economic Minister Mohamed Saeed, Indian High Commissioner G Balasubramanian, and representatives from Maldivian and Indian businesses. 

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