India’s Flexi Staffing Growth Slows to 6.1% in First Quarter, Weakest Since Pandemic

The slowdown in overall flexi hiring contrasts with India’s overall economic performance, which expanded a robust 7.8% in the April–June quarter. However, the growth was uneven, driven largely by services, government spending and construction, while consumer-linked sectors such as FMCG, retail and manufacturing remained on the back-foot. Persistent inflation and supply chain disruptions also weighed on these businesses, keeping non-IT hiring subdued despite the headline GDP momentum.