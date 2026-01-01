Hotter Regions Growing Unequal Faster: Not Just in Wealth, But Gender Too

There is a kind of inequality that rarely makes headlines. Incomes rise and fall with the seasons, but wealth accumulates and erodes over much longer stretches of time. And as climate change tightens its grip on the global economy, the question that matters is not only who earns less during a heatwave, but who owns less after years of warming. Researchers Naveen Kumar and Dibyendu Maiti’s paper, "Distributional Impacts of Global Warming on Wealth Inequality", turns toward this more permanent layer of disparity. It brings evidence from a sprawling global dataset of 1,000 subnational regions across nearly 30 years to make a simple but unsettling claim that hotter places are becoming more unequal, and warming has a measurable hand in it.