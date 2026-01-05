Bank of Maharashtra Clocks 20% Loan Growth in Q3

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday said it has registered a total credit growth of 19.61% to ₹2.73 lakh crore in the October-December quarter.
The outstanding credit was ₹2.29 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, the BoM said in a regulatory filing.
The total credit also includes ₹1.02 lakh crore corporate credit, while RAM (retail, agriculture, and MSME) advances of ₹1.71 lakh crore during the quarter, it said.
The Pune-headquartered public sector lender reported a 15.3% increase in total deposits to ₹3.22 lakh crore in the reporting quarter against ₹2.79 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.
As a result, the total business (total credit and deposits) of the bank registered an increase of 17.24% to ₹5.95 lakh crore compared with ₹5.08 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2024.
During the latest quarter, it said, the Current Accounts and Savings Accounts (CASA) ratio rose by 15.93% to ₹1.59 lakh crore against ₹1.37 lakh crore in the same period of the preceding financial year.