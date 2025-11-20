India Urges United Global Action For Island Nations' Energy Security, Advocates Solar Power

Underscoring India’s support to the island nations through the ISA, Yadav detailed the country’s rapid expansion in clean energy as he said: “Today, India has crossed 500 gigawatts of installed electricity capacity and more than half of it is clean energy. India has already reached 50% non-fossil energy capacity, five years ahead of its NDC target.” Calling India world’s fourth-largest renewable energy producer and third in solar power, Yadav attributed the progress to “the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his belief in Scale, Speed, and in the power of ordinary people.” The minister shared examples from India’s 'PM Surya Ghar Rooftop Solar Programme' and highlighted India’s push for solar in remote regions through the PM JANMAN scheme and the country's investments in large-scale storage.