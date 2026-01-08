  1. home
Sekhmet Pharmaventures Boosts Senior Management to Support Global Expansion

Investment firm PAG-led Sekhmet Pharmaventures on Thursday announced the appointment of two senior management personnel to support its next phase of global expansion.

The company has appointed Sumit Kumar as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Jitendra Jalan as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Sekhmet Pharmaventures said in a statement.

These new appointments further reinforce the company's strategic emphasis on scaling its fully integrated API and CDMO platform while building a strong, future-ready organization anchored in people, capability, and performance, it added.

Kumar (CCO) brings over 24 years of experience across APIs, formulations, and international regulatory environments, it stated.

Jalan (CHRO) brings over 25 years of multidisciplinary leadership experience spanning sales, operations, and human resources, the company stated.

Sekhmet Pharmaventures manages multiple manufacturing facilities dedicated for drug products and substances in small molecules, and supported by an R&D set-up.

