India–New Zealand FTA Signing Set for April 27 to Bolster Trade, Market Access

Bhansali further added that the India–New Zealand FTA, following the Australia agreement, is a timely step in this direction. He noted that India’s gems and jewellery exports to New Zealand currently stand at around $16.61mn and are expected to grow to nearly $50mn over the next three years with zero-duty access. Highlighting New Zealand’s strong jewellery consumption trends, he said that the agreement offers a clear duty advantage over key competitors such as China and Thailand, supporting a more balanced and resilient growth trajectory for the sector.