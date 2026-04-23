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Unimech Signs Definitive Agreements To Acquire Hobel Bellows

The transaction is subject to completion of standard closing conditions, it added

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Bengaluru based Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited on Thursday signed definitive agreements to acquire Hobel Bellows, a specialised Indian manufacturer of metallic bellows, flexible tubing components and precision-engineered assemblies.

"The proposed acquisition marks an important step in Unimech's journey to build a globally competitive, capability-led precision engineering platform and deepen its relevance across high-value industrial sectors," the company said in a statement.

The transaction is subject to completion of standard closing conditions, it added.

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1 April 2026

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According to Unimech, Hobel Bellows is a specialised manufacturer of metallic bellows, expansion joints, flexible tubing components, sheet metal fabrications and precision-engineered assemblies.

Its products serve a range of industries including automotive, locomotive, power transmission, water and gas, and other engineering applications.

Commenting on the agreements, Chairman and Managing Director of Unimech Anil Puthan, said, "This proposed acquisition is a significant milestone in Unimech's growth journey." "Hobel Bellows is not merely an addition of products; it is an important capability enhancement that expands our technological depth, manufacturing breadth and customer relevance."

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