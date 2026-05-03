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Who Will Lead Air India Next? Two Names Emerge Amid Mounting Crisis

Leadership transition unfolds as the Tata-owned airline battles rising fuel costs, flight cuts, and mounting financial pressure

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Gowri Lakshmi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tata Group
Photo: Tata Group
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vinod Kannan and Nipun Aggarwal emerge as frontrunners for Air India CEO after Campbell Wilson’s exit

  • Tata Sons board yet to take a final call; a third candidate could still enter the race

  • Airline under strain as fuel costs surge, prompting flight cuts and deepening industry-wide losses

Singapore Airlines executive Vinod Kannan and Air India’s commercial head Nipun Aggarwal are now the frontrunners to become the new chief executive officer of Air India, Reuters reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The development comes after Campbell Wilson last month announced his resignation as the airline was facing persistent losses and regulatory scrutiny following the deadly crash last year.

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1 May 2026

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According to the report, the board of Tata Sons is discussing both names, and a final call is yet to be made. A third candidate could also possibly emerge as the frontrunner. Singapore Airlines holds roughly a 25% stake in Air India, with the rest owned by Tata Sons.

Vinod Kannan vs Nipun Aggarwal

Kannan currently serves as senior vice president of sales and marketing at Singapore Airlines and was previously the CEO of Vistara. He began his career with Singapore Airlines in 2001 and has served in various roles across the airline.

Aggarwal, on the other hand, joined Air India in 2022 after it was taken over by Tata Sons from the Indian government. He has played crucial roles in the transformation of several Tata Group companies between 2017 and 2022, the Reuters report said, citing Air India’s website.

Air India Under Severe Stress

Last week, owing to rising fuel costs and increasing consumption, the airline announced that it is slashing nearly 100 flight services to North America and Europe. The West Asia crisis, which is entering its third month, has sent global oil prices soaring, breaching $125 per barrel.

Surging aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have been grappling the entire aviation industry, with the Federation of Indian Airlines urging the government for immediate and prompt intervention.

Air India - null
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BY Outlook Business Desk

Aviation Industry in Dire Condition

The ripple effects of surging crude oil prices, triggered by the war in Iran, have put the Indian aviation industry in a “dire condition,” the FIA said in a letter written to the government last week. Crude hit a four-year high amid rising uncertainty and heightened tensions of escalation.

According to a report by ANI, Abhishek Kumar, Senior Oil Analyst at Sparta Commodities, said that if the fuel shock continues to remain elevated, the losses that airlines face may be harder to absorb. The industry body and major airlines have already flagged losses that are becoming hard to sustain, compelling them to cut down on services.

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