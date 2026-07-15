The ₹1,570-crore ship repair facility at Vadinar will be jointly developed by Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) and Deendayal Port Authority (DPA).ct Photo: OECD

The ₹1,570-crore ship repair facility at Vadinar will be jointly developed by Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) and Deendayal Port Authority (DPA).ct Photo: OECD