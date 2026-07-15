AI software creation platform Emergent has raised $130 million (about ₹ 1,240 crore) in a funding round led by Creaegis, catapulting the startup into the unicorn club with a valuation of $1.5 billion within a year of its launch.
While the company is headquartered in San Francisco, about 95% of Emergent's global workforce of 200 employees is based in India.
The latest Series C funding round, which brings the company's total raised capital to $230 million, saw MNI Ventures – Claypond Capital and Sentinel Global as co-lead investors, alongside participation from Khosla Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Lightspeed, and Y Combinator.
The fundraise marks a fivefold increase in Emergent's valuation in just four months. The startup had previously raised $70 million in a Series B round in January at an estimated valuation of $300 million.
Launched in mid-2025, Emergent provides an AI-driven platform that allows entrepreneurs, small and medium businesses (SMBs), and non-technical builders to build production-grade software — such as customer relationship management (CRM) systems, enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, and internal tools — without prior coding knowledge.
The fresh capital will be deployed towards product development, research, and acceleration of global go-to-market strategies.
Co-Founder and CEO Mukund Jha noted that the company plans to double its tech team size over the next six to eight months, which will further expand its predominantly India-based workforce.
In about one year, over 12 million applications have been built on the platform. While many of these are hobby projects, Jha said, adding that more than 100,000 real-use applications are currently live in production and being used on a daily basis, with 30% featuring payment integrations.
Currently, about 70% of the company's revenue comes from SMBs. Its revenue is evenly distributed globally, with North America, Europe, and the rest of the world each contributing one-third of the total.