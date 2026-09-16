Introduction Of MDR On Large Value Transactions To Strengthen UPI's Long-Term Sustainability: RBI

Ending nearly six years of fully free UPI payments, the government on Tuesday introduced a 0.4% fee on transfers worth more than ₹2,000 made to merchants through the platform from October 15, while explicitly ring-fencing everyday person-to-person transactions as well as small payments from any charge "Customers will not be required to pay any charge when making such payments through UPI," the finance ministry said in a statement quoting the National Payments Corporation of India circular issued on Tuesday.