SJVN Begins Commercial Power Supply From 75 MW Jamui Solar Project

State-owned SJVN on Wednesday said it has begun commercial supply of electricity from its 75 MW solar power project in Jamui district of Bihar.
SJVN has successfully achieved Commercial Operation Date (COD) of its 75 MW Jamui Solar Power Project in Jamui, according to a statement.
The project was executed through SJVN’s wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL), marking another milestone in the company’s renewable energy journey.
The 75 MW project is expected to generate approximately 90 million units of electricity during its first year of operation and around 3,522 million units cumulatively over a period of 25 years.
The project has been developed across approximately 300 acres of land purchased outright near Hadhadiya and Kakanchaur villages in Jamui district, at an estimated cost of ₹342 crore.
The tariff for power generated from the project has been fixed at ₹2.96 per unit.
The electricity generated from the project will be supplied to Bihar.
The project has also contributed to employment generation and local economic development.
Besides supplying clean energy to the grid, the project is estimated to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 82,250.74 tonnes.
The 75 MW Jamui Solar Power Project has been developed pursuant to the tender floated by the Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency