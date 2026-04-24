H-1B Bill Clampdown Threatens Indian Students, Tech Jobs — Here’s Why

US bill proposes three-year H-1B freeze and stricter visa eligibility rules.
Indian students face disruption as OPT pathway to jobs may end.
Higher salary thresholds and visa caps threaten Indian IT professionals’ opportunities.
A new Bill introduced by Congressman Eli Crane on April 22 threatens to disrupt every step involved in the process, according to The Indian Express.
The bill, backed by several Republicans in the House of Representatives, calls for a three-year pause on new H-1B visas. It combines a three-year pause on new visas, a reduced cap of 25,000, a wage-based selection system, a $200,000 minimum salary, an end to OPT, restrictions on dependents and a complete block on permanent residency pathways.
“This bill pauses the programme for three years and implements significant reforms once it resumes. The federal government should work for hardworking citizens, not the profit margins of massive corporations,” Crane wrote on X.
Impact on Indian Students
The enforcement of rules could impact Indian students drastically as it is the most consequential aspect of the Bill. Optional Practical Training (OPT) presently functions as a bridge between education and employment, allowing graduates to gain work experience while attempting to secure an H-1 visa.
The new bill threatens to remove the biggest incentive for Indian students, to stay and work in the US after studying, making the US a less attractive destination.
When Rules Take Effect
The start date for the new H-1B visa rules has not been announced yet. According to reports, the rules will take effect only if and when the bill is passed into law.
Impact on IT Professionals
Changes to the H-1B visa rules could make it significantly harder for Indian IT professionals to work in the US by tightening eligibility, raising salary thresholds, and reducing the number of visas available. This would limit opportunities for mid-level and entry-level workers, as companies may hesitate to sponsor visas due to higher costs and stricter compliance requirements.
It could also slow down career mobility and long-term settlement prospects, pushing some professionals to consider alternative destinations like Canada or Europe, while forcing Indian IT firms to rethink onsite deployment models and rely more on local hiring in the US.
The proposal also fits into wider Republican moves to tighten immigration policy in the US. In March, conservative House Freedom Caucus member Congressman Andy Ogles introduced the Assimilation Act, which would make sweeping changes to the immigration system.
Ogles wrote on X, “My ASSIMILATION Act will be the biggest immigration overhaul of the century. We will end the H-1B scam, axe chain migration, and shut down the visa lottery. America will look like America again.
This move reflects a broader push by US lawmakers to tighten immigration policies. Andy Ogles, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, in March unveiled the Assimilation Act, a draft version of the bill stated, All immigration to the United States shall serve the economic, cultural, and security interests of the United States as determined by Congress,” a draft version of the legislative text obtained by Fox News Digital said.
The proposal calls for scrapping the H-1B visa programme altogether. It also aims to end so-called “chain migration” and prioritise merit instead. It also calls for more background checks, reviewing candidates’ social media and establishing a standard of “good moral character”.