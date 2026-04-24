IndusInd Bank Posts ₹533 Cr Profit in Q4 after Year-Ago Record Loss, Sequential Decline Persists

IndusInd Bank on Friday, April 24, reported a standalone net profit of ₹533 crore for the January-March quarter. The bank swung back from a loss of ₹2,236 crore in the same period last year, when it had posted its biggest-ever quarterly loss due to mis-accounting of internal derivative trades. However, on a sequential basis, profit fell sharply by 67% from ₹1,612 crore recorded in the December quarter.