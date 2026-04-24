One-Third of Earth’s Animal Habitats May Face Climate Extremes by 2085, Says Report

The study, led by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) and an international team of 18 scientists, suggested that current conservation strategies may be dangerously inadequate. Stefanie Heinicke, the lead author and a postdoctoral researcher at PIK, argued that planners often focus on the slow, gradual rise in global temperatures while failing to account for the sudden devastation caused by extreme weather. “I think climate change, and in particular extreme events, are still really being underestimated when it comes to conservation planning,” Heinicke noted in the news release published by PIK.