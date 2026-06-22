Ambani Outlines Push Into High-Value Chemicals as RIL's O2C Business Enters Next Phase

The division’s contribution to profit before interest and taxes declined to 37.1% in FY26 from 51% in FY22 and nearly 87% in FY16. RIL brought its oil refining and petrochemicals businesses together under the O2C division in FY20 to leverage business complementarities. Meanwhile, the oil and gas exploration division accounted for 1.8% of consolidated segment revenue and around 10% of its profit before interest and taxes in FY26.