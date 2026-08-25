DMRC Begins Construction At Shivaji Stadium Metro Station For Central Vista Corridor

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday commenced construction work at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station to extend the existing Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Marg, a Central Vista corridor enterprise.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu laid the foundation for the construction of the D-Wall at the station.
"A critical 29-metre-deep engineering feat, the station will feature direct subway integration with the Airport Express Line and Rajiv Chowk, seamlessly connecting key institutions while helping decongest central transit nodes," Sandhu said on X.
He termed the project a major stride towards building modern seamless connectivity for a 'Viksit Delhi'.
According to DMRC, the upcoming underground station will be connected to the existing Shivaji Stadium station on the Airport Express Line through a 230-metre underground subway, allowing interchange between the two lines.
The station will also be connected to Rajiv Chowk Metro Station through an 800-metre underground subway equipped with travelators.
The diaphragm wall of the new station will be constructed at a depth of about 38 metres, equivalent to the height of a 12-storey building.
The depth is required as the new station will be located below the existing Airport Express Line alignment, the DMRC said.
For the construction, about 3,000 cubic metres of concrete will be required every month, involving around 500 transit mixer trips, while excavation of nearly 15,000 cubic metres of material per month will require about 750 dumper trips, it said.
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The DMRC said that around 25 dumper trips are expected each day for disposal of excavated material.
It said measures such as covering excavated material, wheel washing, preventing material spillage and immediately cleaning affected roads would be adopted to minimise inconvenience to commuters and local residents and maintain smooth traffic movement.
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd has been entrusted with the construction work, it added.
The 9.9-km-long Central Vista corridor will have nine underground stations – Shivaji Stadium, Yuge Yugeen Bharat, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial-High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam and Indraprastha.
Construction work at Central Secretariat Metro station, also part of the corridor, commenced on June 24.
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The corridor is expected to improve connectivity to government offices, judicial institutions, national memorials and convention facilities in central New Delhi, besides improving integration of the metro network.
Sandhu said the Delhi Metro's expansion "has truly transformed the city."