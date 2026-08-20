RBI’s $80 Billion Forex Plan Explained: Why Is India Suddenly Swimming In Dollars?

The RBI estimates that its three forex swap schemes could attract at least $80 billion, after inflows crossed $56 billion by mid-August.
Strong demand prompted the RBI to advance the FCNR(B) deposit mobilisation deadline to August 31, while eligible swaps can continue until September 11.
The inflows can strengthen India’s balance of payments and give the RBI greater flexibility to manage rupee volatility, although they do not translate directly into an equivalent increase in headline forex reserves.
India could receive at least $80 billion in foreign currency inflows through three special forex swap facilities launched by the Reserve Bank of India in June, Governor Sanjay Malhotra told The Financial Express.
The RBI has already attracted more than $56 billion through the schemes, with demand exceeding expectations.
Malhotra said the combined inflows from the three facilities could eventually reach at least $80 billion, strengthening India’s balance of payments.
He said the strong response reflected India’s macroeconomic fundamentals and would provide an additional boost to the country’s external position.
The comments come shortly after the RBI brought forward the closing date of its FCNR(B) swap facility, signalling that the central bank believes it has already attracted a substantial amount of foreign currency through the programme.
What Are The Three Forex Swap Schemes?
The RBI introduced three concessional forex swap facilities in June to encourage foreign currency inflows and strengthen India's balance of payments.
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The measures cover FCNR(B) deposits, external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs).
Under the FCNR(B) facility, banks can mobilise foreign currency deposits from non-resident Indians and access the RBI’s concessional dollar-rupee swap mechanism to manage their currency exposure.
The FCNR(B) scheme has attracted the strongest response. Banks had mobilised $52.3 billion through these deposits as of August 13. Including the ECB and OFCB facilities, total inflows had reached around $56.85 billion, according to RBI data.
The central bank now expects the combined inflows from all three schemes to reach at least $80 billion.
Why Are The Inflows Important?
The additional foreign currency provides India with a stronger external buffer at a time of heightened global uncertainty.
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Foreign exchange reserves allow the RBI to manage periods of sharp rupee volatility, meet external payment requirements and cushion the economy when capital inflows weaken.
India's reserves rose to around $707 billion in the week ended August 7, their highest level in the current financial year.
Reserves increased by $14.1 billion in a single week, with foreign currency assets accounting for a significant portion of the rise.
Reuters also reported that India's reserves had increased by around $40 billion over six weeks, partly reflecting policy-driven dollar inflows.
The additional foreign currency gives the RBI greater flexibility in managing exchange-rate volatility without relying entirely on its existing reserve stock.
Will $80 Billion Be Added Directly To Reserves?
The $80 billion figure refers to the expected foreign currency inflows generated through the three swap schemes, rather than a direct increase of the same amount in the RBI's reported reserves.
Forex swaps involve exchanges of currencies and create corresponding assets and liabilities on the central bank's balance sheet.
Their ultimate impact on headline reserves depends on how the transactions affect the RBI's foreign currency assets and liabilities alongside other external flows.
The immediate significance is that the schemes have brought substantial foreign currency into the Indian financial system, strengthening the country's external position.
Why Did RBI Close The FCNR(B) Window Early?
The unexpectedly strong response prompted the RBI to shorten the FCNR(B) mobilisation window.
Banks were originally allowed to accept fresh FCNR(B) deposits until September 30, but the deadline has now been brought forward to August 31. Banks can continue executing eligible swaps with the RBI until September 11.
The other two facilities, covering ECBs and overseas foreign currency borrowings, will remain open until the end of December as originally scheduled.
Malhotra described the decision as “well-thought-out, calibrated, prudent and data-driven”, rejecting the suggestion that the early closure represented a reversal of policy.
Instead, he said the RBI was acting from a position of strength because inflows had been significantly higher than anticipated.
What Does It Mean For The Rupee?
The larger supply of dollars could help ease pressure on the rupee when demand for foreign currency is elevated.
The RBI, however, does not target a specific exchange-rate level. Malhotra said the rupee remains market-determined and that central bank intervention is focused on limiting excessive volatility and speculative activity.
The additional dollar liquidity therefore gives the RBI greater room to smooth sharp currency movements rather than targeting a particular rupee level.
A Larger Buffer Against External Shocks
The measures come as India continues to face external risks from geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in crude oil prices.
India imports most of its crude oil, making the economy particularly sensitive to higher energy prices. A sustained increase in oil prices can raise demand for dollars and put pressure on the trade balance.
Stronger foreign currency inflows can partly offset those pressures and improve the country's balance of payments position.
Reuters reported that analysts now expect India's external position to be stronger than previously projected, with policy-driven inflows helping counter some risks from elevated oil prices.
What Happens Next?
The early closure of the FCNR(B) facility indicates that the RBI believes the programme has largely met its immediate objective.
However, the expected $80 billion inflow will not eliminate India's external vulnerabilities. The rupee will continue to be influenced by crude prices, foreign investment flows, US interest rates, global risk sentiment and the trade balance.
For now, though, the swap programmes have provided the RBI with an additional foreign currency cushion—and their response has been considerably stronger than initially expected.