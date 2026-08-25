Conciliation Conclave Resolves Delayed-Payment Cases Of MSEs Worth ₹8.29 Cr

The 'Parishrama Adalat', a Conciliation Conclave for Micro and Small Enterprise (MSE) delayed-payment disputes, resolved 65 delayed-payment cases involving ₹8.29 crore, helping restore cash flow and business continuity for the units, the government said on Tuesday.
Organised by the Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce under the Telangana government, in association with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the conclave held in Hyderabad brought together MSEs, buyers, public sector enterprises, MSE Facilitation Councils, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) institutions and officials.
For a micro or small enterprise, a delayed payment is not merely an unpaid invoice. It can affect salaries, purchase of raw materials, repayment of loans and the ability to take up new business opportunities.
The Parishrama Adalat highlighted how timely and effective dispute resolution can support business continuity, restore confidence and strengthen commercial relationships, the MSME ministry said.
The strongest evidence at the conclave came from entrepreneurs who shared how delayed-payment resolution affected their businesses and what they were able to do next. These experiences demonstrated that the real impact of dispute resolution is measured not only in cases closed, but in businesses moving forward.
Shalini of Neemus Software Solutions described prolonged delayed payments and contract-related disputes that had drained the enterprise's savings and confidence. Through the delayed-payment mechanism, the enterprise resolved nine out of eleven cases.
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Mukund Maheshwari of Nagarjuna Agro Chemicals shared how intervention by the council helped clear an outstanding amount from a buyer who had earlier avoided his calls. Beyond recovery of the payment, the commercial relationship survived.
"Cash flow is the oxygen of industry," he noted.
Sri Atmakuri Nammalwar of Sree Solutions described waiting for more than two years for dues. Through the dispute-resolution mechanism, the enterprise reported recovery of close to ₹30 lakh, with four cases closed within about 2-3 months.
Meanwhile, a case from Karimnagar highlighted the importance of accessible dispute-resolution mechanisms. A person with disability running a home-pipes business was able to pursue resolution of approximately ₹11 lakh in delayed payments. The case underscored the importance of ensuring that the circumstances of an entrepreneur do not become barriers to seeking a remedy.
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"The Parishrama Adalat reinforced that the measure of a dispute-resolution system is not simply how many files it processes, but how many businesses it helps move forward. By bringing together conciliation, institutional mechanisms and digital tools, the initiative seeks to reduce the distance between an entrepreneur, a legitimate claim and a possible resolution," the MSME ministry stated.