Why Centre Wants To Ban Carbosulfan Insecticide Used On Crops

The Centre has proposed banning the import, manufacture, sale and use of Carbosulfan in India.
An expert committee reviewed the insecticide and recommended a complete ban.
The Registration Committee cited risks to humans, birds, pollinators and aquatic organisms.
The Central government has moved to ban Carbosulfan, an insecticide used on paddy, cotton and horticulture crops in India, citing concerns over its toxicity and potential risks to human health and the environment.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has proposed a complete ban through a draft order issued in the official gazette. If the order takes effect, the import, manufacture, sale, transport, distribution and use of Carbosulfan will be prohibited in India.
The government has also directed the Registration Committee to recall all certificates of registration issued for the insecticide. Holders of these certificates will have three months to return them, failing which action may be taken under the Insecticides Act, 1968.
Why The Government Wants To Ban Carbosulfan
The Agriculture Ministry formed an Expert Committee on January 14, 2026, to examine the continued use of Carbosulfan in India. The committee submitted its report to the government on June 12.
The government subsequently consulted the Registration Committee constituted under the Insecticides Act. After examining available studies, data and safety concerns, the committee recommended a complete ban on the insecticide.
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According to the notification, the committee classified Carbosulfan as a highly hazardous carbamate insecticide. It noted that the chemical is rapidly converted into carbofuran, a highly toxic metabolite associated with severe cholinesterase inhibition and acute systemic toxicity.
The committee also pointed to toxicity risks for birds, pollinators, aquatic organisms and other non-target species. It noted that several countries have already restricted or prohibited the use of Carbosulfan.
What The Proposed Ban Will Cover
The proposed order would prohibit Carbosulfan across its supply chain, covering import, manufacture, transport, distribution, sale and use in India.
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The Registration Committee has recommended an immediate and complete ban based on the health and environmental concerns identified during its review. The notification also states that there is no specific antidote to reverse Carbosulfan poisoning.
The Centre has asked state governments to take the necessary steps under the Insecticides Act and related rules to implement the proposed order.
The move follows the government's review of the insecticide's safety and comes after the expert committee and Registration Committee examined available evidence on its continued use. If the proposed order is implemented, Carbosulfan would no longer be permitted for agricultural use in India.