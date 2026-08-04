PepsiCo Drops 'Energy' Tag From Sting Ahead Of FSSAI Deadline

PepsiCo India has removed the word "energy" from new cans and bottles of its drink Sting, ahead of a 90-day deadline set by the food safety regulator, according to a report by Economic Times.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has stopped recognising "energy drinks" as a separate category. The regulator has said claims such as "revitalises body and mind" mislead consumers.
PepsiCo told the publication that it is "ensuring full compliance with all applicable regulations."
Rivals Seek More Time
Other companies in the category, including Red Bull, Reliance Consumer Products, Monster and Hell, have written to the government separately, asking for more time to comply with the deadline that began on July 1, the report said.
New cans and bottles of Sting are now being made without the word "energy," and these stocks will reach shelves soon. All advertising for the brand, including material linked to its Formula One sponsorship, is also being reworked, according to the report.
PepsiCo signed a five-year global sponsorship deal with Formula 1 last year. Under the deal, Sting was promoted as the sport's official energy drink, with benefits such as trackside advertising visible on television, fan zone activities and other marketing rights.
"Sting now ranks No 1 or No 2 in share across key markets where it has been launched, including India. Sting Energy is tapping into sound to tie-in it with the roar of an F1 engine," the company had said while announcing the deal.
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Cans of Sting have carried the label "official energy drink of Formula One" since then.
Shortages Hit Retail Shelves
The energy drinks category in India is estimated at over ₹13,000 crore, with brands spending a combined ₹2,000 crore on marketing every year, the report said. Red Bull has long led the category. Sting was launched in 2017 in 250-ml cans priced at ₹50, and later introduced PET bottles priced at ₹20, which helped it gain market share.
Distributors across the country have been declining to pick up existing stocks of energy drinks, leading to shortages of several brands at retail counters, earlier reports have said.
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The Indian Beverage Association (IBA), whose members include Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Reliance, has written to FSSAI chief executive Rajit Punhani, seeking consultation before the rule is enforced. The association has also met government officials on behalf of member companies.
In the letter, IBA secretary general Gunveena Chadha reportedly said "the standards were published after years of deliberation and stakeholder consultations."