Muthoot Microfin Case: SEBI Exempts Six Family Trusts From Open Offer Obligation

"I... grant exemption to the proposed acquirers, viz., Thomas John Muthoot (MF) Trust, Thomas George Muthoot (MF) Trust, Thomas Muthoot (MF) Trust, Preethi John Muthoot (MF) Trust, Nina George (MF) Trust and Remmy Thomas (MF) Trust, from complying with the requirements of... of the SAST Regulations, 2011 with respect to the proposed indirect acquisition in the target company, viz., Muthoot Microfin Ltd, by way of proposed transactions," SEBI said in the order.