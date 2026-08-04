Meesho Sees ₹1,949 Cr Block Deal as Over 10 Cr Shares Change Hands; Stock Gains 1.3%

A block deal involving 10.48 crore Meesho shares, or around 2.27% equity, was executed on Tuesday.
The transaction was valued at around ₹1,949 crore, with the average deal price pegged at ₹186 per share.
The development comes after reports that Peak XV Partners and Elevation Capital were planning to sell a combined 2.3% stake in the e-commerce platform.
A large block deal involving e-commerce platform Meesho took place on Tuesday, with 10.48 crore shares, representing around 2.27% of the company's outstanding equity, changing hands.
The transaction was executed at an average price of ₹186 per share, taking the total deal value to approximately ₹1,949 crore.
The deal comes a day after CNBC-TV18, citing sources, reported that existing investors Peak XV Partners and Elevation Capital were likely to sell around 10.5 crore shares, or 2.3% stake, through block deals worth about ₹1,900 crore. At around 10:19 am, Meesho shares were trading 1.34% higher at ₹194.14 on the NSE.
Stake Sale Reports Follow Investor Holdings
According to CNBC-TV18, the proposed block deal had a floor price of ₹182.08 per share, representing a 5% discount to the previous closing price.
Shareholding data for the June quarter showed that Peak XV Partners Investments V held a 10.06% stake in Meesho, while Peak XV Partners Growth Investments IV owned 1.39%. Elevation Capital V Ltd held 12.04% in the company. The buyers and sellers in the transaction are yet to be officially disclosed.
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Meesho Cuts Loss, Eyes Festive Demand
Last month, Meesho reported a consolidated net loss of ₹132.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, improving from a loss of ₹289.4 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 48% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,712.8 crore.
According to the company, net merchandise value (NMV) growth is expected to moderate in the July-September quarter as it increases spending to acquire customers ahead of the festive season. It said the timing of its flagship Mega Blockbuster Sale has been shifted to the October-December quarter this year, which is expected to support stronger growth later in the financial year.
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Meesho, which made its stock market debut in December 2025, has seen volatile trading since listing. After touching post-listing highs of around ₹254, the stock has largely traded in the ₹180-190 range in recent weeks and has gained about 28% over the last six months.