Goa Is Building Its Next Growth Engine Around AI, Says IT Minister Rohan Khaunte

Goa aims to diversify beyond tourism by attracting AI, startups, R&D and specialised technology businesses that complement its existing economy and create high-value jobs for local talent.
Its proposed AI Policy 2026 will establish a three-year framework for AI adoption across governance, industry, skilling and citizen services
The state plans to attract electronics manufacturing and technology investments while prioritising local employment, skills development and efficient land use
As Goa prepares to unveil its Artificial Intelligence Policy 2026 at the Goa AI Tech Conclave on October 22–23, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications and Tourism Minister Rohan A. Khaunte is looking to artificial intelligence, startups and specialised technology businesses to create new sources of jobs and investment.
The proposed policy will provide a three-year framework for AI adoption across governance, industry, skilling and citizen services. It envisages a four-tier, risk-based approach to AI governance, with safeguards calibrated to the risks posed by different applications.
The draft also addresses risks associated with deepfakes, impersonation and synthetic media, which can be used for fraud and misinformation.
In a conversation with Outlook Business, Khaunte explains how Goa is seeking to carve out a distinct place in India’s IT and AI landscape by building a technology and innovation ecosystem that complements its tourism-led economy. He discusses plans to attract high-value technology investments, develop AI skills, support startups and create jobs for Goans while balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability.
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How is Goa building an IT and startup ecosystem beyond tourism?
When we talk about Goa, people usually talk only about tourism. But we have been steadily building a knowledge hub and a technology ecosystem. Tourism contributed around 16.43% to Goa’s GDP in 2019, much higher than the national average cited at the time. While tourism will remain a key driver of our economy, we need to develop new verticals that complement it.
Goa has strong brand recall, good connectivity and a creative environment. If we complement these strengths with technology, AI and other emerging technologies, both sectors can benefit. We have been working towards this since 2017 through our startup and IT policies. Today, Goa has 830 DPIIT-recognised startups, of which 402 are women-led.
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We do not want to compete with Bengaluru or Hyderabad. We are a small state with a population of around 1.5 million, and we need to build an ecosystem suited to our strengths. During Covid, when working from home became more common, we saw an opportunity to turn it into ‘Work from Goa’, followed by the idea of ‘Vocation Goa’. Goa can become a destination for creative minds, researchers, companies and startups looking to innovate, build and scale.
We want companies coming into Goa to create opportunities for local talent rather than simply bringing in talent from outside. Our focus is on research and development, innovation and high-value technology businesses.
How is Goa encouraging startups and young people to develop AI solutions?
We are looking at sector-specific problems and encouraging startups to develop solutions. The AI hackathon is part of the AI conclave, and through the Sankalp Yatra, we are reaching out to colleges to encourage students, including those in Classes 11 and 12, to participate. We want them to identify problems and develop solutions. That is where they can begin their entrepreneurial journeys.
We are also reviewing the startup policy to strengthen the ecosystem through seed funding, grants, matching grants and subsidies. We want to help young people innovate and provide them with the mentoring and venture capital support they need. The Goa government is working with industry to identify talent and enable startups to become problem-solvers and innovators for the state.
The question should not simply be how we consume AI. We should first identify the problems and then look at how technology can solve them. AI tools are making life easier, but the challenge is to ensure that we are not taken over by AI. Industry 5.0 emphasises the human element, and that is something we must keep at the centre of technological progress.
What are the opportunities for IT, electronics manufacturing and AI in Goa?
We have an electronics manufacturing cluster at Tuem, where around 21 companies have begun construction. We expect about six companies to start production in the next three to four months. These companies will cater to international, Indian and regional markets. Goa’s connectivity through railways, ports and roads also offers logistical advantages, including for exports.
Our first priority is to skill, reskill and upskill Goans so that they are industry-ready and can benefit from the jobs these companies create. Alongside this, we want to strengthen entrepreneurship and prepare our youth for emerging technologies. AI is no longer the future; it is the present. If our young people are not equipped to work with it, we risk losing out on the demographic dividend.
We are preparing an AI policy built around five pillars: skilling and capacity building; startups and companies; capital and investments; governance and infrastructure; and responsible and ethical AI. We are also looking at an innovation fund of ₹250 crore over three years and aim to train and certify 50,000 people in AI by 2030.
We want to introduce AI education and skilling from Classes 6 to 12 while developing the necessary infrastructure, including AI labs. The idea is to create an environment where people can come to Goa, enjoy a good quality of life, conduct research, innovate, invest and scale their businesses.
What kind of companies and investments is Goa looking to attract?
We want to create job givers rather than just job seekers. Our focus is on encouraging entrepreneurs to build businesses in Goa and create opportunities for others. Large companies are welcome, but our priority is ensuring that Goan talent gets access to the opportunities they bring.
One example is Wistron, which began its operations in Goa with a research and development focus. It started with around 15–17 people and has grown to more than 350 employees in three-and-a-half to four years. The company recognised the potential of Goa’s talent, and its growth has created high-paying jobs for experienced professionals as well as freshers.
For the electronics manufacturing cluster, we are looking at investments of around ₹10,000–15,000 crore and the creation of approximately 10,000 jobs across sectors. Our IT policy also provides incentives such as capital subsidies, rental subsidies and matching grants.
However, companies should not come to Goa simply to claim subsidies. They should come to build, invest, innovate, grow and scale. Every investment must be evaluated in the context of employment and revenue generated per square metre of land, because Goa is a small state with limited land resources.
We are also looking at data centres, but we do not want to attract too many of them because they consume significant amounts of power while generating relatively few jobs. Two or three data centres should be sufficient to meet the state’s requirements. Beyond infrastructure, we want to focus on innovation, research and development, and businesses that can scale into success stories for Goa and India.